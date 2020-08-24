Country rebel Linsey makes the most of COVID era

The St. Louis, Missouri, rapper whose got his start in the early 2000s on Ludicris's Disturbing Tha Peace label, had a monster hit in 2003 with "Right Thurr," a song that propelled his debut album to sell nearly 3 million copies. The "Right Thurr" video has more than 38 million views.

After the meeting, the duo was just planning to write one song with Bailey. But one song turned into three.

"It was just so easy, so effortless," Linsey said. "We felt like we knew each other forever.”

Chingy, who like Linsey and Cain is an independent artist, released the video for "The Whoa Down" on April 24. To date it has gotten nearly 75,000 views.

Linsey, who started her career in 2009 with her then fiancé Joshua Scott Jones in the duo Steel Magnolia, has been pursuing a solo career since the pair broke up in 2013. Among the highlights has been placing second in "The Voice" in 2015 and making national news when she took a knee after singing "The Star Spangled Banner" at the 2017 Titans-Seahawks game in Nashville.