The annual Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation’s “Chasing Rainbows Gala” is a chance to put on your going-downtown finery in support of the historic theater.
But at this weekend’s ninth annual gala, the organizers won’t hold it against you if you dress in a nice pair of Wrangler jeans and a button down Western shirt.
This year’s gala on Sunday, Oct. 20, is billed as a “Country Shindig.” Multiplatinum, award-winning country superstar LeAnn Rimes is headlining, “which should give guests a variety of dress options,” organizers said.
The night kicks off with the VIP cocktail reception at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner buffet catered by Café a la Carte in the courtyard of the historic Pima County Courthouse, next door at 115 N. Church Ave. The evening also includes a live auction for concert-dinner packages as well as a guitar autographed by several artists who have performed at the Fox over the past year including Rosanne Cash, Don McLean, John Prine and Kris Kristofferson.
VIP ticket holders also can hang around after Rimes’ show for a dessert reception.
The fun thing about the Fox gala is that you can always skip the “gala” and go straight to the entertainment. And Rimes is always down for a great live performance, going back to her teens when she stunned the world with her soaring, twangy soprano on her signature “Blue.” She was just 14 and the song topped the Billboard charts in 1997 and earned her a pair of Grammys — the youngest person to win a Grammy.
Rimes mixed a little pop and rock into her last Tucson appearance two years ago at the now-defunct Oro Valley Music Festival. She might even slip in a holiday song or two in preparation for her “You and Me and Christmas” tour that takes her to the East Coast and Midwest from late November through mid-December.
Sunday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets for the concert only are $45 to $65; VIP tickets for the gala dinner and concert are $300 through foxtucson.com
Proceeds from the event benefit the Fox Tucson Theatre.