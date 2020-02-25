Country singer Ell will leave the golfing to the pros at Cologuard tourney show

Country music newbie Lindsay Ell might just call up the folks at this week’s Cologuard Classic golf tournament and see if there’s room on the pro-am roster for a very rusty amateur who can play a mean guitar.

But she has a warning: It’s been a few years since she swung a club. She can’t guarantee that anyone or anything in her path would be safe.

“I played golf with my dad and my brother when I was younger, but I haven’t actually play played in years,” she explained during a phone interview from California last week. “I’ve done like Top Golf for a few charity events, but if I do play golf, look out guys, it’s going to be quite the experience. Broken windows, I might take out some tree branches. Anything is fair game.”

On second thought, the Canadian country singer might want to stick to the stage she knows best.

She joins country star Lee Brice and Brice’s younger brother Lewis on the marquee for the Cologuard Classic Military Appreciation Concert on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Omni Tucson National Resort in Marana. The Cologuard Classic tournament began Sunday, Feb. 23, and runs through Sunday, March 1, featuring 78 golfers competing for a $1.7 million purse; the winner gets $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points.