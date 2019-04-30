Country singer Gary Allan returns to Tucson on Friday, May 3, for a pre-Cinco de Mayo concert at Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road off Interstate 19.
Usually it's sweater weather when Allan pulls his tour bus into our corner of the desert. Every other year or so he would make his way to a Tucson stage around his early December birthday.
We're pretty sure that the weather will be the last thing to cross Allan's mind when he goes on stage at 8 p.m. and runs through his rockabilly-flavored country catalogue of hits including his breakthrough single "Smoke Rings In the Dark," "Right Where I Need to Be," "Life Ain't Always Beautiful" and "Nothin' On But the Radio" among them.
Tickets are $37.50 to $57.50 through startickets.com.