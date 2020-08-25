Country singer Jamie O'Neal reintroducing herself with new album, Country Sway show

“Basically a lot of these collaborations that I have had in my mind have taken awhile to come to fruition and to have schedules line up," she said.

Since March, when the country largely went into lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many of those artists suddenly found themselves with time on their hands.

O'Neal also tapped John Paul White, formerly one half of the duo The Civil Wars, on her new song "The World Goes On." She released a Zoom-style music video for the song in June.

O'Neal wrote "The World Goes On" several years ago, but when COVID-19 hit, she recast it for the times. When the world seems its bleakest, the sun will come up, people will still fall in love "and the radio keeps playing your song / so you turn it up, roll the windows down / sing along and make it loud."