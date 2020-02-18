Country singer Michael Ray to hit the stage for Tucson rodeo concert

Country singer Michael Ray might have a little extra giddy-up in his go-go at his Tucson rodeo concert Saturday night.

“We’re coming with a plan, Arizona,” the 31-year-old “Think A Little Less” singer said during a call from home in Nashville. “We are so ready ... and we’re just itching to get back out on the road.”

For the first time in his seven-year career, Ray gave himself a little breathing room to start the new year. Instead of hitting the road right after the holidays, he holed up in the studio writing songs and laying the groundwork for his third studio album, which he hopes to release late this year. The first singles could be on the radio by late spring, he guessed.

“I think throughout the years you learn your system and what works best for you to be at your best in these moments,” he said. “And what I’ve learned in the last few years is when you have 130 to 140 (shows) a year and trying to fit in making a record or writing or whatever that is, the whole process, it was just hard to balance them both.

“This year is the first where I was able to actually take the time to write and carry on the creative process of doing a record,” he added. “It’s been a really cool new process for me, to rethink about what I want.”