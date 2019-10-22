Country singer Wade Hayes was a rising newbie the first time he took to a Tucson stage.
It was early 1995 and Hayes was on a triple bill of fellow newcomers Tracy Lawrence and Aaron Tippin.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, Hayes, the veteran country singer, returns to headline Tubac’s inaugural BBQ & Brews Festival. Admission to the event, which runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at Tubac Jack’s, 7 Plaza Road, is free; reserved seats near the stage are $25.
Hayes, 50, was in his 20s when he introduced himself to us and the country with neo-trad hits, including “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing with You,” “On a Good Night” and “What I Meant to Say.” The twangy, baritone-voiced singer released four studio albums before taking a nearly 10-year hiatus from recording before releasing the indie record “Place to Turn Around.”
In that time, Hayes slipped into the lead guitar spot for former Alabama frontman Randy Owen’s road band, a gig that helped steer Hayes back to his own recording career. Hayes most recent album was 2017’s “Old Country Songs,” a collection of old and new songs from his career.
In addition to his hits, Hayes on Saturday will likely sing his self-penned ballad “Is It Already Time,” inspired by his twin bouts with stage 4 colon cancer dating back to late 2011. He has been in remission since summer 2012.
Several local breweries including Dillinger Brewing Co., Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. and Tubac Jack’s Dirty Redhead will be on-hand Saturday to pour their best-loved brews while a handful of food trucks on site will serve up barbecue and other eats.
BBQ & Brews is one of two festivals Tubac is hosting this weekend. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Tubac hosts its 11th annual International Wine Festival, pairing wine with dishes from some of the Santa Cruz Valley’s best restaurants.
The festival will be held at La Entrada de Tubac, 2221 E. Frontage Road in Tubac. The cost is $60 per person by calling 520-287-3733.
For more information on either, visit tubacfestivals.com.