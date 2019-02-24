Spring is shaping up to be a a boon for music lovers of all genres.
There's the big KFMA Day, a few standout country music rising stars, a bunch of 1990s pop/R&B stars and one of Latin rock's biggest female stars all heading our way in the next three months.
Here's what's popped up on our radar and how you can get tickets.
• Country star Brett Young ("Mercy," "In Case You Didn't Know") is playing Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, on March 16. Tickets are $35 to $55 through startickets.com
• Shinedown, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Fever 333 are on the marquee for the 2019 KFMA Day on March 23 at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. This is the daylong festival's 20th year. Tickets ($45) are available now at Tucson area Pizza Hut locations including 3801 S. Sixth Ave., 4811 E. Sunrise Drive, 3680 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista and 10605 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. Details: kfma.com
• Desert Diamond also is hosting Texas country singer Cody Johnson on April 27. Tickets start at $27.50 through startickets.com
• Country star Gary Allen, absent from Tucson stages since he played a birthday show here in late 2016, returns to the Desert Diamond Casino on May 3. Tickets, starting at $37.50, go on sale Saturday, March 2, through startickets.com or at the casino.
• Rising country star Hunter Hayes ("Wanted," "Somebody's Heartbreak") will headline Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., on May 21. Tickets are $30 in advance at ticketfly.com
• The AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, has added several spring shows including country singer Cole Swindell on April 28; '90s House Party with Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Coolio on May 25; and Alejandra Guzmán on May 31. Ticket prices vary; available at tickets.casinodelsol.com
• Also coming to Casino del Sol, rocker Mark Slaughter, frontman of the metal band Slaughter, who will play an intimate show in the Paradiso Lounge on March 21. Admission is free and it's a 21-and-older show.
And a little bit further in the future ...
• Comedians and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley bring their "#IMomSoHard" comedy show to the AVA on July 26. Tickets are $20-$180 through tickets.casinodelsol.com
• Comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his "Stay Hungry" tour to Desert Diamond Casino on Aug. 30. The show is based on his best-selling memoir of the same name. Tickets start at $30 through startickets.com