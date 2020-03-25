Country Thunder has new AZ date after coronavirus cancels April festival

The 2020 Country Thunder country music festival is back on with the same lineup as the April event.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch are confirmed for the new date from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 in Florence.

Country Thunder, which hosts six festivals throughout North America from late March through late summer, postponed the Arizona festival last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The move came after Country Thunder postponed its three-day festival in Florida that was to take place this weekend.

Those holding tickets for the April festival can use them for the rescheduled date.

