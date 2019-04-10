If you go

What: 2019 Country Thunder Music Festival

When: Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14; festival grounds open at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday through Sunday. The grounds close at 2 a.m. each night.

Where: Country Thunder festival grounds, 20585 E. Water Way in Florence

Tickets: Reserved seats are sold out; general admission is $75 a day or $190 for a four-day festival pass at countrythunder.com/az or at the festival box office on site