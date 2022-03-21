Country Thunder releasing extra tickets for Morgan Wallen's Arizona show

A year after he was caught on video making a racial slur, country singer Morgan Wallen's career has gone from dismal to dazzling.
The singer has become the hottest ticket in country music, selling out a trio of shows last week at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena — 20,000 capacity — and two shows at Madison Square Garden — 20,789 capacity — in February.
Earlier this month, he won the Academy of Country Music's coveted album of the year award for his 2021 double-platinum-selling (2 million-plus sold) album "Dangerous: The Double Album."
His only Arizona show is headlining Country Thunder in Florence on April 9. Tickets for that show are pretty much gone, but Country Thunder will release an additional 1,000 tickets for $175 apiece at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, through countrythunder.com/az.
Country Thunder officials said they expect the extra tickets will go fast.
Wallen was supposed to headline the rescheduled 2020 Country Thunder festival last October that had been canceled due to the pandemic. But after he was captured on video in February 2021 making a racial slur, his record label suspended him and he put his tour on hold throughout last year, performing only six shows all year.
He returned to full-time touring in February.
Country Thunder is April 7-10 at the festival grounds in Florence, 20585 E. Water Way. In addition to Wallen, headliners are Riley Green on April 7, Blake Shelton on April 8 and Florida Georgia Line on April 10.
