Country Thunder releasing extra tickets for Morgan Wallen's Arizona show

A year after he was caught on video making a racial slur, country singer Morgan Wallen's career has gone from dismal to dazzling.

The singer has become the hottest ticket in country music, selling out a trio of shows last week at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena — 20,000 capacity — and two shows at Madison Square Garden — 20,789 capacity — in February.

Earlier this month, he won the Academy of Country Music's coveted album of the year award for his 2021 double-platinum-selling (2 million-plus sold) album "Dangerous: The Double Album."

His only Arizona show is headlining Country Thunder in Florence on April 9. Tickets for that show are pretty much gone, but Country Thunder will release an additional 1,000 tickets for $175 apiece at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, through countrythunder.com/az.

Country Thunder officials said they expect the extra tickets will go fast.