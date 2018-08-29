The AVA at Casino del Sol is squeezing one more country concert into its 2018 concert series.
On Nov. 1, pop-country supergroup Rascal Flatts will perform their first Tucson concert in a number of years at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. It's also — so far, anyway — the last concert of the AVA season, which runs from April through late October/early November.
Tickets, starting at $50 and running as high as $200 are available through tickets.casinodelsol.com
The Rascal Flatts show will be the AVA's third country concert this fall — Dustin Lynch is set to perform on Sept. 7 and neo-trad rising stars Midland will be here Oct. 24.
Upcoming AVA concerts:
• Jangle pop quartet Gin Blossoms with Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7:30p.m. Sept. 6.
• 3 Doors Down & Collective Soul "The Rock & Roll Express Tour," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
• Ramon Ayala and Grupo Control, 9 p.m. Sept. 21.
• Metal rockers Tesla, 8 p.m. Sept. 28.
