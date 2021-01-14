COVID-19 pandemic cancels 2021 Tucson Jazz Festival

The 2021 Tucson Jazz Festival, slated for March 20 and 21 has been canceled due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Tucson Jazz Festival has been held annually for the last six years, drawing over 15,000 attendees each year to its concerts featuring national and international jazz artists.
"While we hoped by March of 2021 we would be able to host the festival in a safe, enjoyable manner, it is now clear it's just not worth the risk," said Khris Dodge, Tucson Jazz Festival's executive director. "We all look forward to the time when we can gather and enjoy live music together, but for now our priority must be the safety and well-being of our community."