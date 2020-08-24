COVID nearly crushed country newcomer's momentum

Everything was starting to fall into place early this year for country newcomer Paige King Johnson.

Then COVID-19 hit.

Her debut single "Water Down the Whiskey," released late last year, was getting traction on country radio and the video dropped in late January, just weeks before the country went into lockdown.

“Thankfully we had been able to go out on a radio tour with the single," she said last week days after arriving back to Nashville after spending five months at home with her family in North Carolina. "We had enough time to get a couple weeks of that in.”

But then it all came to a screeching halt.

"I went from being on the road to ... nothing going on," said the 23-year-old North Carolina native. "All this hit and it was kind of like a huge roadblock and slap in the face for everybody. It was discouraging.”

With venues big and small around the country still closed and no sign that anything resembling in-person performances will resume anytime soon, Johnson did what most of her music industry colleagues did: She turned to the internet.