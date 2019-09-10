Hollywood heavyweight Dennis Quaid is sneaking out of tinseltown and slipping into the desert to play what he has called his dream role: Rock star.
Quaid is bringing his band the Sharks to Tubac Golf Resort & Spa for a show on Saturday, Sept. 14, presented by the Community Foundation of Greater Green Valley.
And after nearly two decades together, the band has released its debut album.
The CD, “Out of the Box,” came out in November; it was re-released on vinyl in April.
Quaid, the band’s lead singer and rhythm guitarist, has described the album as “a junkyard of American music” that includes a cover of Larry Williams’ hit “Slow Down.”
Originals have long been a staple of Quaid’s live shows over the years, but with his busy movie career — the 65-year-old Houston native who has been a Hollywood fixture since the late 1970s — Quaid hasn’t had a lot of time to focus solely on his music.
This is the second time Quaid and the band has included Southern Arizona on its tour route. Last summer, they played the second annual Doc Holli-Days in Tombstone. Quaid played Doc Holliday in the 1994 movie “Wyatt Earp.”
Quaid and the Sharks are set to go on stage at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, 65 Avenida de Otero. General admission is $30 and reserved seats start at $125 through ggvcf.org