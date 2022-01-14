Dianne Reeves' Tucson Jazz Fest show postponed to May

A concert by jazz great Dianne Reeves that was supposed to take place on Sunday, Jan. 23, has been pushed back to May.

It was the third time organizers of the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival were forced to adjust the lineup in response to the rising COVID cases.

Reeves is now set to return May 13 for her first Tucson concert in seven years. Refunds are available and those holding tickets can use them for the new date, which is still set to take place at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.

Early this month, Jon Batiste and Herb Alpert postponed their Jazz Festival shows. Alpert, performing with this wife Lani Hall, has rescheduled for June 5 at Rialto Theatre, but no new date has been set for Batiste, said Jazz Festival Executive Director Khris Dodge.

Jazz Festival Board President Elliott Glicksman said that given the COVID situation in the state and nationwide, "I am actually grateful we have so much of the festival in tact," including a handful of events to close out the festival.