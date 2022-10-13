Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan heading to '23 Country Thunder

Luke Bryan set a Country Thunder record the last time he played Arizona's largest music festival in 2018.

Organizers of the 2023 festival are bracing for a repeat when Bryan joins fellow headliners Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley in Florence April 13-16.

Four-day festival tickets ($225-$600) are on sale now through countrythunder.com/az-tickets. The on-sale date for single-day tickets has not been announced. Reserved seats and most of the camping is sold out, according to Country Thunder Media Relations Director Gerry Krochak.

"People should buy their tickets now," Krochak advised, recalling that the 2021 and 2022 festivals were sold out.

In addition to the headliners, the talent roster includes Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters and The Reklaws. So-called legend acts also will be added in the coming weeks and months.

“Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a written statement. “This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

About the 2023 headliners:

Bryan has scored 30 No. 1 hits including his latest, "Country On." He's sold 13 million albums and scored 50 major music awards including five Entertainer of the Year awards.

Dierks Bentley is an Arizona native who grew up in Phoenix. He has released nine albums in a career that will hit 20 years by the time he takes the Country Thunder stage next April. On his way to taking 21 singles to No. 1, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, 14 Grammy nominations and 6.4 billion streams of his songs. This is his first Country Thunder appearance since he headlined in 2019.

One of the most exciting artists on the lineup is Texas native Cody Johnson, whose journey to national stardom followed a long indie career. He released five albums on his own before his sixth record, "Gotta Be Me," attracted attention from Warner Nashville. He released his major-label debut "Ain't Nothin' to It" in 2019, followed by "Human: The Double Album" last year, which spun off his first No. 1 hit, "'Til You Can't."

Jon Pardi has a reputation for turning every concert into a big ol' party with songs including his No. 1 hits "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots" and his Top 5 hit "Heartache on the Dance Floor." His latest radio hit is "Last Night Lonely."