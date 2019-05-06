Tucson has a reputation for waiting until the last minute to buy concert tickets.
But fans of the Australian Christian pop duo For King & Country aren't waiting until the fall to buy a ticket for the pair's Oct. 20 Tucson Arena show.
Tickets ($20 to $75) for went on sale late last month and fans scooped up some of the best seats including the prized and more spendy ones on the floor.
This is the first time the Nashville-based duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone will perform in Tucson. The stop is part of the pair's "Burn the Ships" World Tour that kicked off in their native Australia in early 2019. The pair, both in their early 30s, got their start performing with their sister, Grammy-winning Christian pop star Rebecca St. James.
Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.
Here are a couple of other shows that are selling fast or could sell fast.
- There are a few hundred tickets remaining for 1970s pop rock band Styx's July 25 show at the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. They start at $39 through ticketmaster.com.
- Tickets also are going fast for 1970s rockers Chicago, who play a July 28 show at the Tucson Music Hall. It's a safe bet the show will sell out; Chicago has sold out every one of its Tucson shows over the past decade or so. Tickets start at $49 through ticketmaster.com.
- Here's a chance to get in from the beginning. Tickets go on sale May 11 for country singer Chris Young, who is graduating to a big stage in Tucson for his July 7 show at the AVA at Casino del Sol. He's played Desert Diamond Casino's Diamond Entertainment Center (about 2,500) and the 2018 Oro Valley Music Festival that nearly rained out last fall. Prices have not been released, but they go on sale through tickets.casinodelsol.com.