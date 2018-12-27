There's something about the text of Mozart's extraordinarily gorgeous vocal piece "Exsultate, jubilate" that just screams new beginnings:
"The friendly day shines forth, / both clouds and storms have fled now; / for the righteous there has arisen / an unexpected calm. / Dark night reigned everywhere [before]; / arise, happy at last, / you who feared till now, / and joyful for this lucky dawn, / give garlands and lilies with full right hand."
That's why it fits so perfectly in the program of Dove of Peace Lutheran Church's annual New Year's Day concert.
The concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, is all about Mozart. Dove of Peace Music Director Eric Holtan, who curated the program, inserted the vocal piece into a lineup that opens with Mozart's Trio in E-flat Major "Kegelstatt" and ends with his First Piano Quartet in G minor. Also on the program: Mozart's Rondo in A minor featuring pianist Alexander Tentser.
In addition to soprano Erika Burkhart, Holtan has recruited the St. Michael's Piano Quartet: Tentser with violinist Anna Gendler, violist Melissa Hamilton and cellist Theodore Buchholz. All are members of Holtan's professional ensemble True Concord Voices & Orchestra.
The New Year's Day concert kicks off Dove of Peace's 15th season of free community concerts. The congregation picks up the tab — all the musicians are paid professionals — and asks the audience to kick in a freewill donation that the church gifts to community organizations. Interfaith Community Services is the benefactor for the Jan. 1 concert. Concerts continue through May.
On average, the church raises between $1,500 and $2,000 at its concerts to benefit local charities, according to the church's website.
Concerts are held at Dove of Peace, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road, just west of Oracle Road. Details: doveofpeacetucson.org