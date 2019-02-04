Dove of Peace Lutheran Church is nearing the finish line of its 10-year Beethoven sonata project.
On Sunday, Feb. 10, the church will present the ninth installment with three more of Beethoven's piano sonatas including his "Grand" Sonata. University of Arizona piano students Ivan Yang and Yujia Luan will join Phoenix pianist Joshua Hillmann for the 2 p.m. recital.
The program for Sunday: Sonata No. 25 in G major, "Cuckoo;" No. 4 in E-flat Major, "Grand;" and No. 11 in B-flat Major, which Holtan described as the "crowning achievement" of Beethoven's early grand sonatas.
After Sunday, Dove of Peace and its music director Eric Holtan will have just three more sonatas to go before they can check the box on all 32 of Beethoven's piano masterpieces.
The church launched its Beethoven Project in 2010 with the mission of surveying Beethoven's complete sonata catalogue. Holtan curated the project, which is part of the church's free series of classical music concerts. For the past 15 years, the church has brought in some of Tucson's finest classical musicians to perform the concerts. Admission is free but the church accepts donations that benefit a rotating roster of local non-profit service industries.
The benefactor for Sunday's recital is St. Luke's Home, an assisted-living facility that serves elderly who are not poor enough to qualify for state assistance, but not rich enough to afford private care and not well enough to live on their own.
Sunday's recital will be in the sanctuary of Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road, off North Oracle Road. Details: doveofpeacetucson.org.