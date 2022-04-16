 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drew Cooper releases 'This Life' and watches it quickly climb iTunes charts

Tucson country singer Drew Cooper released his latest CD, "This Life," on Friday, April 15, and by the end of the day, the CD had broken into iTunes Top 20 album downloads.

The album, which Cooper recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Los Angeles, got as high as No. 20 on the iTunes charts before slipping to 23, behind Texas country singer Cody Johnson's "Ain't Nothin' to It" and Brooks & Dunn's "The Greatest Hits Collection."

"This Life" is a followup to Cooper's 2018 album "White Horse" and his 2020 EP “Little Flower Sessions,” which he recorded in one take from his childhood Church of the Little Flower in Springfield, Illinois.

On "This Life," Cooper dispatches his wonderfully rough-hewn baritone on 10 cuts including a soulful rendition of John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" and a cover of Buck Owens's "Lodi." 

The album can be downloaded from all major streaming services. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

