Dueling lutes take the spotlight at Tucson early music concert

Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane are the McCartney and Lennon of lute duet partners.

O'Dette is the ying to McFarlane's yang.

We could go on but we surely digress.

The duo, credited as the leading performers when it comes to the lute, will let you decide when they play a concert with Arizona Early Music on Sunday, March 27.

According to recent reviews, O'Dette and McFarlane's performances are like watching dueling rock guitar soloists trying to one-up themselves. They trade passages back and forth, each pass-through becoming more dazzling and virtuosic on a program that includes Italian and English dances, fantasies, ornamented madrigals and virtuosic variations of popular ballads dating to the 15th century, according to AEM press materials.

Dueling duets in Italy and England go back centuries judging by the repertoire for the genre.