Tickets are on sale now for the third annual Dusk Music Festival Nov. 10 and 11, a multistage electronica music festival that moves this year from Rillito Park to downtown's Armory Park.
The lineup, announced last month, features 16 EDM artists including Sur Block and Mother Tierra from Tucson.
Also on tap to perform: multiplatinum-selling DJ Dillon Francis, the New York duo of Phantogram, the Colorado duo of Big Gigantic, veteran LA EDM band Cold War Kids, New York indie DJ Jai Wolf, northern California rapper Kyle, Canadian EDM innovator A-Trak, Nashville funk-rock-EDM fusion duo Cherub, Australia's Anna Lunoe, LA hip-hop DJ Falcons, EDM wünderkind Andrew Luce, new wave/synth pop innovator Madeaux, EDM/pop/rap experimenter X.X.T. and LA's Elohim.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $79 for a two-day pass; VIP packages also are available at duskmusicfestival.com/tickets
Prices go up to $89 closer to the date.