Enjoy mariachi music with your meal at these Tucson eateries

Like every other form of live entertainment, mariachi performances took a nose dive into the shallow end of an empty pool when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

Venues and restaurants closed their doors. Even as they began to reopen, many just focused on basic survival. Whether their customers had trumpets to accompany their enchiladas and mole chicken dishes was not part of the equation.

“It was definitely a major setback,” said Luis Miguel Noperi, violin player for the Tucson mariachi group, Mariachi Cielo de Mexico. “There was a lot of fear and uncertainty.”

Things are better now.

COVID is still out there, but less dangerous strains have prompted restaurants to start bringing back live music.

Mariachi Cielo de Mexico recently played amid the neon signage of the multiple dining concepts at American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave. The food court offers a rotating lineup of local mariachi groups every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The reintroduction of mariachis into the dining experience has been a positive for musicians across the city, Noperi said.

“Some people will go to restaurants with the intent of watching you, and others come not knowing and just happen to see you perform.” said Noperi, whose dad founded Mariachi Cielo de Mexico in the late 1980s. “It is all about sharing what you like to do with those who like to listen.”

Here are several restaurants where you can experience mariachi music while dining in Tucson. As always, we recommend calling ahead as things are often in flux during COVID times.

Cafe Santa Rosa

2615 S. Sixth Ave., cafesantarosa.net

This south-side restaurant, known for its traditional Tohono O’odham cuisine, including its Indian tacos on traditional fry bread, has mariachi each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

El Mezquite Grill & Taqueria

280 S. Church Ave., facebook.com/elmezquiterestaurant

Enjoy mariachi music in an upscale environment at El Mezquite Grill, located in the DoubleTree By Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, 280 S. Church Ave. Groups perform each Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.

Taco Giro

2750 W. Valencia Road, tacogirorestaurant.com

If you find yourself looking for mariachi music on the way back from Casino del Sol on Tucson’s far southwest side of town, stop at Taco Giro, where a full mariachi ensemble plays each Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Crossroads Restaurant

2602 S. Fourth Ave., facebook.com/CrossroadsRestaurant

This longtime South Tucson staple features mariachi music each Friday, starting at 7 p.m.

La Chingada Cocina Mexicana

110 E. Pennington St., lachingadacocina.com

Mariachi Pueblo Viejo is the mariachi group playing for guests every Sunday night at La Chingada downtown from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Maria Bonita Mexican Kitchen

2708 E. Fort Lowell Road, facebook.com/mariabonitarestaurant2