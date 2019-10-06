Winter has arrived on the other side of the world, which could explain why the Estonian vocal ensemble Heinavanker is heading to the U.S.
The six-member a capella group opens its American tour in Tucson with the Arizona Early Music Society on Sunday, Oct. 13. It is the first of several concerts in the United States through October and the group's first Tucson appearance since 2014.
Heinavanker's program focuses on English Renaissance music from composers John Taverner, Walter Frye and Thomas Tallis, as well as Estonian runic songs, Gregorian chants, Estonian folk hymns and mass selections from Johannes Ockeghem.
So what can you expect? Soaring, deliciously layered harmonies and soulful, soaring Gregorian chants that will raise the hairs on your arms and bring a lump to your throat even if you don't understand a word they are singing.
Sunday's concert, which begins at 3 p.m., opens the Arizona Early Music Society's 38th season. A preconcert talk begins at 2:30 p.m. at St. Philip’s In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance at azearlymusic.org or at the door. Anyone 28 and younger gets in for $5 at the door.
Heinavanker will perform in eight American cities through October.