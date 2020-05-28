Ex-Arizona Opera conductor Revzen dies of coronavirus complications

Joel Revzen, who led Arizona Opera through an artistic resurgence in the early 2000s, died on Monday, May 25, from complications of coronavirus. He was 74.

He served for 10 years as Arizona Opera’s artistic director, general manager and principal conductor.

Revzen’s wife, Cynthia Rhys, announced his death on his Facebook page late Monday morning.

In a late April post, Rhys said Revzen had contracted a severe case of COVID-19 in late March and was being treated at New York’s Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, where he died with Rhys and his daughter, Shira, at his side.

Revzen arrived at Arizona Opera in fall 2003 when the company was struggling with a mounting deficit and upheaval in its board of directors. Revzen, who was an assistant conductor at New York Metropolitan Opera and was juggling a dual role as artistic director of the Berkshire Opera in Massachusetts, drew on his vast connections in the opera world to bring in world-class vocalists including Met regulars tenor Barry Banks and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe.

News of Revzen’s death quickly spread in the music world and dozens of musicians and singers who had worked with him over the years posted tributes on social media.

“Thank you for your friendship and music. I’m furious about this virus ... rest in peace Maestro Joel Revzen,” University of Arizona alumnus Keitaro Harada, who started his career as Revzen’s assistant at Arizona Opera, posted on Facebook. Harada is now artistic and music director of the Savannah Philharmonic in Georgia.