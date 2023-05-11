We can't remember when Ex-Beatles drummer Ringo Starr last played a Tucson show, which makes it even more exciting that he's bringing Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band to Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in September.

Tickets ($49-$199) go on sale Friday, May 12, through ticketmaster.com.

We get Starr, a nine-time Grammy winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, on Sept. 19, the second stop on his 19-city fall tour.

Meanwhile, his ongoing spring tour pulls into Celebrity Theatre for two shows next weekend. It stops in Prescott May 30.

In addition to his classic hits and the Beatles catalogue, Starr will draw on his most recent releases including the September 2022 EP "World Go Round."