You know you’re in for excitement at a classical music concert when the program notes include this:
“Lots of percussion in these pieces — vibraphones, xylophone, glockenspiel, slapstick, tom toms, temple blocks, chimes, to name a few. Plus harp, celesta, piano and everyone else.”
And that’s just the opening piece, Ron Nelson’s “Jubilee.” The 88-year-old Scottsdale resident composed the piece in 1960 for wind band. The Civic Orchestra and music director Charles Bontrager perform the concert twice this weekend: at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Green Valley’s Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Admission is free.