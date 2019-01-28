Sometimes it’s just nice to sit in the audience and be washed over by the unaltered purity of acoustic music.
And this weekend we have three star-studded opportunities to indulge our quieter musical angels.
- The Tucson Folk Festival is getting some big-time love from big-time Cajun music superstars BeauSoleil. The band, with founding frontman Michael Doucet in tow, is playing a fundraising gig for the Folk Festival on Saturday, Feb. 2, at El Casino Ballroom.
The Grammy-winning BeauSoleil, whose musical palette has shades of folk, rock and zydeco,
will share the stage with Tucson’s own Carnivaleros beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. Tickets are $20 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or at Antigone Books, The Folk Shop or Metro Gnome Music; or $25 at the door.
- Irish-born Celtgrass band We Banjo 3 must really like us.
Or it must be so cold at home that the band felt the need to pay us a visit Saturday, Feb. 2 — two weeks shy of a year since their sold-out Tucson debut .
The group performs at the Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. The venue, says promoter Don Guest of In Concert, has room near the stage so folks can dance.
And you’ll want to dance. We Banjo 3 — brothers Enda and Fergal Scahill and brothers Martin and David Howley — performs high-energy Celtic-influenced bluegrass . Showtime is 8 p.m.; $25 to $35 through ticketmaster.com.
- Mix a little theater with your folk music when “Lonesome Traveler,” with guest Peter Yarrow, pulls into the Fox Tucson Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 3.
It’s the concert version of the off-Broadway musical that celebrates the folk music of such icons as Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, and Pete Seeger and the Weavers.
Showtime is 7 p.m., 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $27 to $69 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.