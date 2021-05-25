Fill your Memorial Day weekend with these Tucson concerts

It’s her way of paying tribute to the women who are the backbone of country music and the inspiration for a whole new generation of female country artists.

Singer-songwriter Carra “Mamma Coal” Stasney is a Tucson transplant by way of Portland, Oregon, and her native Detroit. Last March, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down venues that are mostly still closed, Stasney and her band performed a series of short street concerts as a way of lifting people’s spirits.

Stasney, who moved here in 2017 and didn’t start performing until 2019, is the first artist to perform indoors at Gaslight Music Hall since the pandemic began. The Gaslight Theatre sister venue had been holding outdoor concerts in its parking lot.

Stasney goes on stage at 6 p.m., and tickets are $27 with discounts available through gaslightmusichall.com/buy-tickets.

Monday, May 31

Since we started our weekend journey with classic rock, we decided to come full circle and end it with the classic rock of Five Way Street at Gaslight Theatre. The band, made up of musicians who have been mainstays in Tucson’s live music scene for years, will perform on Gaslight’s porch.