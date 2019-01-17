If you go

What: Flamenco opera "Llantos 1492"

Composed by: Adam del Monte

Presented by: University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music

Featuring: Del Monte on guitar and Mercedes Juan Musotto on piano; vocalists Shana Blake Hill, Bernardo Bermúdez and Roberto Perlas Gómez; flamenco singers Clara Rodríguez and José Cortés; and narrator Daniel Helfgot

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

Where: Crowder Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway, on the UA campus.

Tickets: $10 through tucsondesertsongfestival.org

Et cetera: Adam del Monte also will appear with True Concord Voices & Orchestra in three performances with soprano Corinne Winters on Friday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 20 (see related story).