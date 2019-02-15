Soulful-voiced pop-turned-gospel singer Tori Kelly, fresh off her first Grammy wins — two trophies for best gospel performance/song for "Never Alone" and best gospel album for "Hiding Place" — is opening her 2019 "Acoustic Sessions" Tour at Fox Tucson Theatre on Monday, Feb. 25.
Expect to see Kelly still basking in the afterglow of adding "Grammy-winning" to her resume and concert posters. The 26-year-old R&B pop singer, who signed her first record deal at age 12 after appearing on "America's Most Talented Kids" and beating out now country superstar Hunter Hayes, is touring off the Grammy-winning "Hiding Places," which she released last September.
“One of the things I want for this album is for people to feel uplifted and encouraged when they listen. I want them to know that, no matter what they’re going through, there’s a God who loves them so much and so unconditionally, and there’s always a reason to feel hope. That’s what I really believe in, and I want everyone out there to hear my heart,” Kelly said in a quote posted on the Fox Tucson website, which described the singer as "the 2016 Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist."
In addition to singing, California native Kelly also has dabbled in Hollywood, doing voice work in the animated feature "Sing" — she's also appearing in the follow-up "Sing II" next year — and a handful of commercial including one for Nationwide Insurance.
The Feb. 25 concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $40 to $60 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com