'Fluffy' returns to the AVA, Three Dog Night is at the Fox

If you’re a fan of comedy, you might want to head over to the AVA at Casino del Sol on Saturday, July 16.

Standup comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is back, which might seem like a pretty fast turnaround given that he was here was last November for his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour — Go Big or Go Home.” This go-around he is doing a new show, “Back on Tour,” which will hit dozens of U.S. cities through next May.

Expect Iglesias’s weight to be one direction on his comedy highway, merging onto lanes that include observations about family, friends and his life on the little screen doing the short-lived Netflix sitcom “Mr. Iglesias,” about a high school teacher who returns to teach at his alma mater.

Iglesias plays the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40-$65 through casinodelsol.com.

If your idea of the perfect Saturday night is stepping back in time, Tucson has you covered.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., is hosting the 1960s-’70s rock band Three Dog Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The show, which will include some of the band’s biggest hits — “Joy to the World,” “Try A Little Tenderness,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Shambala” — features California singer-songwriter Danny McGaw as an opener.