Folk Festival fundraiser features iconic Tucson musicians on Congress stage

Thanksgiving is next week, but Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association is giving music fans something to be thankful for this weekend when they host a fundraising concert featuring a few of Tucson's most prominent artists.

The concert on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Club Congress Plaza downtown will feature Eric Schaffer & The Other Troublemakers with special guest Heather Hardy); John Coinman; and The Tirebiters, the trio of veteran Tucson musicians Lex Browning, Gray Mackender and Steve Grams.

Proceeds from the concert will support the TKMA's 2022 Tucson Folk Festival April 9-11 at downtown's El Presidio Historic District.

This will be the first Tucson show for folk rock/Americana band Eric Schaffer & The Other Troublemakers after their recent road trip that included headlining stops at The Musical Instrument Museum & Performance Center in Phoenix and shows in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.