If you go

What: 34th annual Tucson Folk Festival

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7

Where: On six stages at and near Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Admission: Free

The headliners: National act Red Molly at 9 p.m. Saturday, Tucson's own Heather Hardy Band at 8 p.m. Sunday. Both performances are on Jácome Plaza mainstage.

The lineup: Dozens of regional and local artists including roots band The Quarter; the duo of Ric Volante and Vicky Smith; Robyn Landis; Delta blues blaster Roman Barten-Sherman; Titan Valley Warheads; Widow's Hill; Wayback Machine; and the brother act Young MacDonald. National acts include Washington State's PB&J, Canadian duo Teal & Joyce and award-winning songwriter Michael R. J. Roth from New Mexico.

The stages: Jácome, in front of the Main Library; Church, at North Church Avenue and Alameda Street; Presidio, at the Presidio; La Cocina at Old Town Artisans; Wildflower, on the west side of the Main Library; and Dusty Monk, inside the Dusty Monk Pub at Old Town Artisans.