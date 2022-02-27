Folk singer Janis Ian brings final tour to Tucson

Ian’s next chapter will find her doing something she has never quite had time to do until now: write.

“I’ve been saying for years I want to write, I want to write, I want to write. Now I get to do it,” she said.

There’s the first draft of a book that is one chapter away from being finished. Songs, of course, and maybe a collection of short fiction. She’d also like to do a book festival like the Tucson Festival of Books, which she did in 2010 with her friend and suspense writer J.A. Jance, who once called Tucson home.

“I would really like to spend a month off email. I would like to spend a month offline. I would like to walk on the beach without a phone,” she mused aloud of what retirement could look like. “And I would like to not have so many responsibilities.”

A makeup artist friend who worked on Cher’s farewell tour — and the six or seven versions of that tour that followed — asked Ian if this was the first of the last for her, as well.