Folk singer with a Hollywood track record brings trilingual album to Tucson

A: “In my teens, I was really into music and skateboarding and basketball. Music, I noticed I was good at, but I was also good at homework, especially chemistry, physics and math. Instead of going to study music, I studied molecular biology, thinking I’d have music as a hobby. There was one point when I decided I wanted to release a 7-inch with (his band) Junip, and a 7-inch with my solo music, around 2000-01. I did that thinking maybe someone, somewhere will find it. But I kept on studying, and it wasn’t until 2002-03 when a label in Stockholm decided they liked it so much they wanted to spend all the money on me. In 2003, I had one foot in my research, midway through my Ph.D., released my first EP, ‘Crosses,’ and it took off in Sweden. I sat down with my professor, and he said, ‘You’re not coming back I don’t think.” That was in May 2003, that was the big switch, from trying to learn the copies of how herpes virus works to doing shows through every weekend.”