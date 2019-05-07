We all have that friend who comes in to work and brags about a show they saw the night before and man, did you miss the best concert ever!
Well, we found three shows that could put you in the bragging seat.
- Tav Falco's Panther Burns 40th anniversary tour pulls into 191 Toole on Monday, May 13, in support of their latest record "Cabaret of Daggers." The Memphis, Tennessee, born band is largely credited with popularizing the blend of blues, country and rock — what we today call rockabilly — in the late 1970s-80s, and 40 years later, they are still out there preaching the gospel of their hard-rocking, raw and shambolic fusion of rock, blues and "fractured noise," as the Rialto Theatre puts it. Stereo Embers magazine described it as "Imagine if Harry Dean Stanton was cast in a biopic about Gene Vincent and the film was directed by David Lynch.” Falco, who now resides in Vienna, Austria, is bringing along his Italian trio for the Tucson show, which is supported by Tucson's own The Rifle. The show starts at 8 p.m. at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Tickets are $13 in advance through 191toole.com or $15 at the door.
- When Grammy-nominated blues singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi and Grammy-winning Allman Brothers guitarist and blues singer Derek Trucks said "I Do" in 2001, they formed arguably one of the most musically successful marriages not seen since Paul and Linda McCartney. In addition to their two children together, the Tedeschi Trucks collaboration has birthed one of the fiercest blues rock bands touring today. The Tedeschi Trucks Band is led by Trucks' blistering fretwork on guitar and his wife's natural born emotive vocals along with her own credibly stunning guitar chops. Back that up with another 10 musicians, each coming to the stage with enviably mad skills, and you've got an evening that will be one for the water-cool collective. The Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its "Signs" Tour to Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., on Tuesday, May 14. The show, presented by Fox Tucson Theatre, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 through ticketmaster.com.
- What do you get when the offspring of two outstanding Southern rock/blues players join forces? Find out when The Allman Betts Band pulls the bus into Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., on Thursday, May 16. The band, celebrating their forthcoming debut album "Down To The River," is on a worldwide tour that also celebrates the music of their famous Allman Brothers fathers — Devon Allman's dad Gregg, who died in 2017; and Duane Betts' dad Dickey, who is still playing music at 75. The band for this tour — which will mix in works from both men's solo careers, their band and classic Allman Bros. music — includes Berry Oakley Jr., son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley; slide guitar virtuoso John Stachela; and percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum. Thursday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $54.50 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.