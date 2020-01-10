Forget your daddy's jazz; young sax player mixing it up at Tucson Jazz Fest

Her show at the Rialto is her first in Tucson, she thinks. She criss-crosses the country so often that she sometimes forgets where she has been. But if past live shows and her tenure with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” house band Stay Human are any proof, her performance will go down as one of the 2020 Tucson Jazz Festival highlights.

Folks at the Rialto will no doubt be talking about her energy — she rarely stands in the same spot on stage for very long — and the way her saxophone sounds like a human voice, full of emotion and range, from soaring heights that will have you holding your breath to see where she takes it to sublime, tender lows that will tug at your heart and settle in your soul. When you add in her sizable vocal talents, you begin to understand the praise being lavished on her by music critics and fans including San Francisco’s The Bay Bridge music blog, which said she had “beautiful vocals, both tender and powerful.”

Her show Sunday will draw a bit from the standard jazz sax repertoire, but will focus mostly on her recordings — nearly two dozen albums released on her own PAZZ Productions label including her latest, 2018’s “Go Time.”

She also tosses in a few covers that criss-cross genres from a sax-vocal turn at Van Morrison’s bluesy “Crazy Love” to a jazzy take on “Miss You” by the Rolling Stones.

“I want this to be an experience for me and for the audience,” Kelly said. “It’s a connection … Let’s just have folks in the audience feel something so deeply and that’s up to them whether it’s (crying or laughing). We’re just going through a whole experience together.”

