If you go

Arizona Repertory Singers perform two concerts each year, a holiday concert and a spring concert. The spring date has not been released, but holiday concerts will be:

• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road

• 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road

• 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road

Tickets: $18 in advance at arsingers.tix.com or $20 at the door. Tickets are available online beginning Oct. 1.

Details: arsingers.org