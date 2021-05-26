Fox, Rialto, Congress and AVA pencil in live shows as pandemic threat wanes

Tucson's entertainment scene is going into overdrive in the next couple of months with several key venues announcing live shows after being shuttered for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And more shows are on the horizon, organizers say.

Fox Tucson Theatre has 10 shows on the schedule, starting with The Mavericks "En Enspañol" World Tour stop on Aug. 19, which the Fox announced on Monday, May 24. The other shows on their lineup are rescheduled from 2020, when the Fox and all other live music venues were forced to close because of the coronavirus.

Bonnie Schock, the Fox's executive director, said she would announce in June as many as 50 more events that will be at the downtown venue, 17 W. Congress St., through next spring.

Schock said the Fox will be at full capacity — about 1,100 — when they reopen, but they will follow CDC and Pima County COVID-19 protocols. As of now, those include requiring people to wear a mask if you are at an indoor event with hundreds of people, Schock said.