Fox, True Concord postpone shows amid coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for a trio of concert cancellations in Tucson, but for the most part, it's business as usual for most venues and promoters.
"We are not considering changes to our AVA concert schedule at this time, but we will remain flexible as guidance from the CDC and public health experts is updated," Casino del Sol's CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said in a written statement Wednesday, as Tucson's professional choir True Concord Voices & Orchestra finalized plans to postpone its performance later this month of Bach's B minor Mass.
The AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, opens its concert series on April 18 with a Latin super show featuring Voz De Mando, Ana Bárbara, Chiquis and Enigma Norteno. Its series includes comedian Jim Jefferies on June 12, John Legend on Sept. 20 and the Beach Boys on Nov. 8.
Desert Diamond Casino also is carrying on with business as usual including with its show Saturday, March 14, with comic ventriloquist Terry Fator. But the casino, at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, is taking precautions including putting extra hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its two Tucson casinos as well as its operations in Glendale and Why, according to casino officials.
True Concord's announcement came on the same day that Fox Tucson Theatre's Executive Director Bonnie Schock met with employees to discuss the Bollywood Boulevard cancellation. Schock said it is so far the only show that has pulled out of Fox's busy schedule, which this weekend includes the traditional Irish band Atlan on Saturday, March 14, and the California swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on March 20 at the theater, 17 W. Congress St.
But Schock, who was named executive director in January and was on her second day in her new roll before Tuesday's cancellation, said there could be more cancellations because of the coronavirus.
“We anticipate a few other similar type postponements or cancellations ultimately," she said. "“It (coronovirus) is not something that we’re familiar with so we are really trying to take our cues from the experts.”
Hours before Schock learned of the Fox cancellation, Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen, in a note posted on the Rialto Theatre website Tuesday afternoon, announced he was postponing a week's worth of West Coast dates, including a show March 21 at the Rialto Theatre.
"The band and I travel in close quarters and play to large audiences, and we cannot in good conscience expose our fans to any potential health risks," he said. "Your safety is our upmost priority and concern."
Eric Holtan, True Concord's founding music director, met with his board of directors Wednesday to discuss postponing the Bach concerts, which were set for March 27-29. The move will cost the professional choir $10,000 to reimburse musicians for unused flights. The board also agreed to pay the musicians half of their fee in advance of the rescheduled date to compensate for lost income. Holtan said a several True Concord members have said this was not their only cancelled concert, which is causing financial hardships.
The price tag for the advanced pay could reach $25,000, he said.
“This decision has financial implications for us and for our artists," he said.
Holtan said True Concord is hoping its donors and the community will help out, much as they did during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Back then ticket sales plummeted and donors "stepped up and increased their giving" so that the choir could make ends meet.
"We finished the year in the black that year," he recalled. "I think Tucson may well be one of the most generous cities in the country."
Schock said she is hoping for a similar gesture from those holding tickets to the Bollywood Boulevard show. The Fox could be facing a $10,000 to $15,000 loss from the cancellation and Schock is hoping some ticket-holders would be willing to donate their refunds back to the Fox.
Most of the venues have posted CDC coronovirus guidelines on their websites that encourage patrons to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, eyes or mouth, and avoid shaking hands.
