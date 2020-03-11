Fox, True Concord postpone shows amid coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for a trio of concert cancellations in Tucson, but for the most part, it's business as usual for most venues and promoters.

"We are not considering changes to our AVA concert schedule at this time, but we will remain flexible as guidance from the CDC and public health experts is updated," Casino del Sol's CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said in a written statement Wednesday, as Tucson's professional choir True Concord Voices & Orchestra finalized plans to postpone its performance later this month of Bach's B minor Mass.

The AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, opens its concert series on April 18 with a Latin super show featuring Voz De Mando, Ana Bárbara, Chiquis and Enigma Norteno. Its series includes comedian Jim Jefferies on June 12, John Legend on Sept. 20 and the Beach Boys on Nov. 8.

Desert Diamond Casino also is carrying on with business as usual including with its show Saturday, March 14, with comic ventriloquist Terry Fator. But the casino, at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, is taking precautions including putting extra hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its two Tucson casinos as well as its operations in Glendale and Why, according to casino officials.

True Concord's announcement came on the same day that Fox Tucson Theatre's Executive Director Bonnie Schock met with employees to discuss the Bollywood Boulevard cancellation. Schock said it is so far the only show that has pulled out of Fox's busy schedule, which this weekend includes the traditional Irish band Atlan on Saturday, March 14, and the California swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on March 20 at the theater, 17 W. Congress St.