Fox Tucson lands $20k NEA grant to spotlight women in mariachi

Fox Tucson Theatre snagged a $20,000 grant from the NEA to support its Women of Mariachi initiative that shines a spotlight on all-female mariachi groups.

The Fox project was among 1,248 to receive funding through the NEA"s $28.8 million Grants for Arts Projects award, announced in January.

Fox Theatre's Executive Director Bonnie Schock said the grant, which she applied for last summer, will support the Fox's $78,000 initiative, which kicks off Saturday, March 19, with the Latin Grammy-winning mariachi-fusion ensemble Flor de Toloache and will include another event in October. Both events will feature community outreach opportunities to work with the artists.

"One of the things I want to do going forward is to build into educational components that gives community opportunities to know the artists in a different kind of way," Schock said.

The initiative's launch in the middle of Women's History Month is a fitting tribute to female mariachi artists who often are overshadowed by their male counterparts, Schock said.