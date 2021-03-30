From Rob Zombie to Garth Brooks, Tucsonans share their concert memories

Rolling Stones with a side of Stevie Wonder

“I saw the Rolling Stones at the TCC. The opening act was Little Stevie Wonder. Much better than the headliners.” — Mark Rubin, Tucson attorney

Linda Ronstadt

“Moving to Tucson from the Phoenix area in the 1980s, I decided I had to explore the Concert Espectacular, part of the mariachi festival. I didn’t know anything about the music and went to a concert and fell in love. Especially when Linda Ronstadt made an appearance. I learned of the great diversity of groups and styles. It really helped further connect me to the area and our roots.” — Scott Blades, executive director of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN).

Young Rascals

“Young Rascals, Hi Corbett, around 1967. I was 18 years old, and ‘Good Lovin’ was a huge hit. I was a freshman at UA, the stage was like pitcher’s mound and you could stand, i.e. a mosh pit (before we knew what that was) or sit in bleachers; no one stopped you. Hi Corbett saw some great bands then: The Doors etc. I later appreciated that I witnessed Buffalo Springfield that same concert, but I was there to see the Rascals.” — Fletcher McCusker, Tucson businessman and co-owner of The Drive KDRI 101.7 FM/AM 830

