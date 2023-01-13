 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson Citizen archives: Jeff Beck in Tucson

FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the Louisiana Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

 Gerald Herbert

Guitarist Jeff Beck, who influenced generations of musicians, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78.

He played two concerts in Tucson, on Aug. 9, 1972, and June 29, 1973.

Tucson Citizen, Aug. 7, 1972

Arizona Daily Star calendar item for Aug. 9, 1972. Note the price of the concert tickets. Things have certainly changed in 50 years.

Tucson Citizen review of Jeff Beck concert. The review ran Aug. 10, 1972.

Calendar item that ran in the Arizona Daily Star June 29, 1973.

This Associated Press article and photo ran in the Arizona Daily Star July 25, 1980.

Legendary performer Elvis Presley sang to a capacity crowd at Tucson Convention Center on Nov. 9, 1972. Video by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

