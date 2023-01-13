From the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson Citizen archives: Jeff Beck in Tucson

Guitarist Jeff Beck, who influenced generations of musicians, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78.
He played two concerts in Tucson, on Aug. 9, 1972, and June 29, 1973.
Tucson Citizen, Aug. 7, 1972
Tucson Citizen
Arizona Daily Star calendar item for Aug. 9, 1972. Note the price of the concert tickets. Things have certainly changed in 50 years.
Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Citizen review of Jeff Beck concert. The review ran Aug. 10, 1972.
Calendar item that ran in the Arizona Daily Star June 29, 1973.
Arizona Daily Star
This Associated Press article and photo ran in the Arizona Daily Star July 25, 1980.
Arizona Daily Star
Photos of famous musicians who have jammed out in Tucson
The Rolling Stones
Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards with the Rolling Stones perform at the Tucson Community Center July 21, 1978.
Joe Vitti / Arizona Daily Star
Billy Joel in Tucson
The "Piano Man" Billy Joel performs at the Tucson Community Center on November 14, 1978.
Tucson Citizen
Elton John in Tucson
Rocker Elton John shows some of his moves at the Tucson Community Center Arena on October 1, 1975.
Lew Elliott / Tucson Citizen
Fleetwood Mac in Tucson
August 27, 1977: Somewhere under all those people is the football field at Arizona Stadium during the Fleetwood Mac concert.
H. Darr Beiser / Tucson Citizen
Brad Palmer, left, and Dewey Bunnell of America played at Centennial Hall Oct. 21, 1987.
Mari A. Schaefer / Arizona Daily Star
Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson and Al Jardine in forefront of a song. The Beach Boys played at Hi Corbet field May 4, 1985.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Mike Love do their stuff on stage at the University of Arizona's McKale Center April 24, 1978.
Jack Shaeffer for the Arizona Daily Star
Mike D. of the Beastie Boys thrilled the audience of 2,430 at Sunday's Concert. They played the Tucson Convention Center's old Exhibition Hall Oct. 25, 1992.
Ed Compean / Arizona Daily Star
Joe Elliott led Def Leppard through an energetic show. Def Leppard played at the Tucson Convention Center Dec. 26, 1992.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Def Leppard's Steve Clark jams at the TCC. The group played the Tucson Convention Center Nov. 18, 1987.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Joe Walsh, Randy Meisner, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Don Felder, of the Eagles played at the University of Arizona McKale Center Oct. 16, 1976.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Kenneth E. Carter performs with the Guess Who at the Tucson Community Center Aug. 10, 1986.
Elizabeth Mangelsdorf / Arizona Daily Star
K.K. Downing, lead guitarist of Judas Priest plays at the Tucson Community Center Arena June 9, 1980.
The Judds performed at the Tucson Convention Center March 7, 1991.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
James "J.T." Taylor and Kool and the Gang performed at the Tucson Community Center May 10, 1987.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
The Platters let to right, Bernette Murphy, Ricky Lane, Dexter Dickerson and Bill Williams performed at the Doubletree Inn March 18, 1977.
Jack Sheaffer / Arizona Daily Star
Peter, Paul and Mary performed at the University of Arizona Main Auditorium April 30, 1983.
Joe Vitti / Arizona Daily Star
Carlos Santana jams during a performance at the Pima County Fairgrounds Sept. 1, 1991.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
The stage is set for The Who at Sun Devil Stadium Oct. 31, 1982. No, the concert wasn't in Tucson, but we included them anyway.
The Who: John Entwistle, Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, Tim Gorman (a touring member) and Kenney Jones perform at Sun Devil Stadium Oct. 31, 1982. No, the concert wasn't in Tucson, but we included them anyway.
Joe Patronite / Arizona Daily Star
Dwight Yoakam performed at the Tucson Convention Center June 16, 1993.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Dwight Yoakam performed at the Tucson Convention Center Sept. 20, 1989.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Neil Young performed at the Tucson Convention Center Nov. 13, 1986.
Bruce McClelland / Arizona Daily Star
ZZ Top in concert at the University of Arizona McKale Center Aug. 12, 1991.
Bruce McClelland / Arizona Daily Star
ZZ Top in concert at the University of Arizona McKale Center Aug. 12, 1991.
Bruce McClelland / Arizona Daily Star
Legendary performer Elvis Presley sang to a capacity crowd at Tucson Convention Center on Nov. 9, 1972. Video by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and
tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.
