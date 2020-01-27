Gem & Jam music festival returns to Tucson with three days of EDM, art

After going on hiatus last year, the three-day Gem & Jam music festival returns to Tucson this weekend with a full slate of artists from around the country and our own backyard.

The 13th annual festival takes up the Pima County Fairgrounds Friday, Jan. 31, to Sunday, Feb. 2, on four stages that include an indoor stage and one devoted to artists from Arizona, said organizer Josh Pollack, a partner in the festival’s parent company GNJ, LLC.

The event planner’s partners hail from California and Colorado, Pollack said, and have been putting on the festival for the past 14 years. The event was first held downtown then moved to the Slaughterhouse on West Grant Road before relocating to the Pima County Fairgrounds. This will be the third festival held at the fairgrounds, Pollack said.

This year’s lineup includes more than 70 acts from around the country including Tipper, Big Gigantic, The Floozies, and The Flying Skulls, as well as regional acts Desert Dwellers from New Mexico and self-professed ski rockers Tenth Mountain Division out of Boulder, Colorado.

Pollack said they expect as many as 15,000 people will attend over the three days, a number they hope to grow in time.