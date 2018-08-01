The AVA at Casino del Sol is squeezing as much as it can into its 2018 concert series.
The newest additions to the lineup:
• Phoenix-born late 1980s-90s alternative rockers Gin Blossoms ("Hey Jealousy") with 1980s Colorado blues rockers band Big Head Todd and the Monsters ("Bittersweet").
• Mexico's king of accordion Ramón Ayala joins Grupo Control for a tejano show Sept. 21.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, through tickets.casinodelsol.com
Upcoming shows include Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers doing poolside concerts Aug. 11-12 at Casino del Sol Resort; and rising country star Dustin Lynch on Sept. 7 in the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Details: casinodelsol.com