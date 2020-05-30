GoFundMe effort distributes $30k to 86 Tucson musicians

A GoFundMe campaign to help Tucson musicians has so far doled out $30,000 in grants to 86 people who rely on gigs and touring as their sole or primary income.

But Ben Nisbet, who is spearheading the Tucson Musicians Relief Fund effort with Tucson singer-songwriter Katie Haverly and KXCI radio personality Hannah Levin, said they aren't finished yet.

The campaign will actually kick into higher gear, Nisbet said last week after the group announced it had helped 86 musicians with individual grants averaging $360.

"We are currently starting phase three of this," he said, which will include reaching out to private donors who can donate more than the $25 and $50 GoFundMe contributions the campaign has relied on since it was launched on March 15. “We are trying to figure out a way that we can get money to everybody. We are going to try to identify as many people as we can who are most in need and hardest hit by this, most likely with a heavy focus on those who rely on gigging as a primary income source."

To date the fund has brought in more than $32,000 — exceeding the initial goal of $25,000.