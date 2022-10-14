 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graham Nash cancels Tucson concert due to COVID

Graham Nash's show on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Fox Tucson Theatre has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the touring party, his publicist said. 

 Ralf Louis, Courtesy Sacks & Co.

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Graham Nash has postponed the last 11 concerts on his fall tour, including his show at Fox Tucson Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

In a tweet late Thursday night, Nash cited an outbreak of the virus in his touring party as the reason for the cancellation. He pledged to reschedule the missed dates "as soon as possible."

There's no word on whether Nash himself tested positive.

Fox Theatre Executive Director Bonnie Schock on Friday said she and the show's co-promoter Danny Zelisko Presents are working on rescheduling the concert. 

In an interview with the Star, Nash said he was excited to get back to Tucson, where he has played every other year or so.

His 2020 concert at the Fox was canceled after the pandemic shut down public events.

“They love good music in Tucson and I am really looking forward to coming back," he said.

This is the first reported COVID-related concert cancellation in Tucson in months. The last one was in May when jazz diva Dianne Reeves pulled out of her rescheduled HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival concert at Leo Rich Theater.

Reeves had postponed her original show in February as a precaution when local rates of the virus started to climb.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

