 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grammy-nominee Batiste reschedules missed Tucson Jazz Fest date to March
alert

Grammy-nominee Batiste reschedules missed Tucson Jazz Fest date to March

After a tumultuous start to the 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival that saw its marquee headliners postpone their shows, all three have penciled in makeup dates.

• Jon Batiste, nominated for 11 Grammys, will play Centennial Hall March 4, making good on his Jan. 21 missed concert. 

• Dianne Reeves will be at Leo Rich Theatre May 13, making up her missed date that was supposed to close out the festival on Sunday, Jan. 23. 

• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will be at the Rialto Theatre June 5 after postponing their Jan. 22 concert.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new ones, or, if ticketholders are unable to make the new dates, they can request a refund, Jazz Festival officials said.

For tickets, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org

The jazz festival wraps up this weekend with a trio of shows on the outdoor Hotel Congress Plaza Stage, 311 E. Congress St. Masks will be required. Tickets available through tucsonjazzfestival.org

• Arthur Vint & Associates, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; $15-$20

Shamarr Allen, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22; $15

Orkesta Mendoza, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22; $20 in advance, $24 at the door 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Niall Horan responds to Twitter billboard about manifesting his success

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News